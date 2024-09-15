Tillis Announces $10 Million for RDI airport improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Thom Tillis has announced a $10 million grant from the Department of Transportation (DOT) to shift an existing runway at Raleigh-Durham International (RDU) Airport by 523 feet to bring the airport into conformity with current standards. The grant funds the grading and drainage of the project.

“This funding will ensure that RDU not only meets national standards but also continues to provide an exceptional experience for passengers,” said Senator Tillis. “As the Triangle region continues to grow, it is vital that we invest in our public transportation and infrastructure, including our airports. I am proud to have worked alongside local leaders to secure this critical funding.”

Tillis Announces $4.9 million for PTI airport improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Senator Thom Tillis announced a $4.9 million grant from the Department of Transportation (DOT) to rehabilitate existing lighting on a taxiway at Piedmont Triad International (PTI) Airport.

“I am proud to have partnered with local leaders in the Triad to secure this crucial funding, which will facilitate essential upgrades to PTI,” said Senator Tillis. “This investment will enhance taxiway lighting capabilities ensuring that both pilots and passengers are kept safe.”

