Providers will serve children living in Moore, Randolph and Robeson counties

GREENVILLE – Trillium Health Resources awarded contracts to two providers to offer school-based therapy services. Pinnacle Family Services will operate in schools located in Moore and Randolph counties, and Southeastern Integrated Care, LLC will serve Robeson County.

Providers were selected after a Request for Proposal (RFP) selection process. Applicants were expected to serve individuals in Medicaid, have experience providing clinical outpatient behavioral health services to children and adolescents, and ability to work closely with the Local Education Agency (LEA).

“The schools are our partners in reaching families to improve access to mental health care for children,” stated Cecelia Peers, Regional Vice President. “Maintaining school-based therapy is one way for us to accomplish our shared mission that students receive the support they need in a safe and convenient location.”

Trillium will follow up with the selected providers to ensure goals, objectives, and other progress metrics are met. Trillium has worked with 21 total providers in all 46 counties to help coordinate school-based therapy services to help improve access to care for children and youth.

ABOUT TRILLIUM HEALTH RESOURCES

Trillium Health Resources is an innovative health plan for individuals with serious behavioral health, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and traumatic brain injury in 46 counties in North Carolina. Through contracts with NCDHHS, we serve Medicaid members on the Tailored Plan and NC Medicaid Direct, state-funded recipients who are uninsured, and members on the Innovations Waiver. Trillium’s mission is transforming lives and building community well-being through partnership and proven solutions. We take an integrated approach to health and wellbeing, coordinating care across multiple systems to achieve improved health outcomes, quality of care and efficient use of resources. Trillium is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of the individuals and communities we serve, and remains focused on delivering the right services, in the right amount, at the right time. For more information, visit www.TrilliumHealthResources.org.