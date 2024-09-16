LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College has announced that it will close its campuses at noon today (Monday) due to the safety hazards posed by Tropical Cyclone #8, shifting to remote learning.

“The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and community are our top priorities,” RCC President Melissa Singler said in a campus wide email to faculty, staff, and students. “Due to the potential for severe weather surrounding Tropical Cyclone # 8, Robeson Community College’s main campus and all off campus sites will transition to remote learning at 12:00 noon.”

Starting at noon today, face-to-face classes will shift to remote learning.

Students should check Moodle and their college email for instructions from faculty regarding classes, assignments, and clinicals. Online classes will proceed as scheduled.

Employees will work remotely unless otherwise instructed by their supervisor.

“Please monitor our website, social media, and news outlets for updates,” Singler said. “The college hopes to resume normal operations at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.”

Public Schools of Robeson County

All PSRC schools dismissed at noon on Monday, due to the potential for severe weather. All afterschool activities were also canceled. No afterschool care was offered, as well.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].