LUMBERTON — When Dr. Vanessa Chavis first started her career, it was at a textile factory in Rockingham that specialized in denim. The job allowed her to utilize the skills and knowledge base she had gained while at NC State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in textile engineering.

“I was making samples, creating new materials for new product launches,” Chavis said. “I worked there during the time that stretch denim came out in 1999-2000 and I helped create that fabric… we created material for Wrangler, Lee, and Levi, both expensive and low-end jeans.”

Although she loved the opportunity to work in the industry, she says that there was often something missing.

“I felt like if I was going to make a career change, I needed to do it early on,” Chavis said. “I always loved math and wanted to be in a place where I felt like I was actually making a difference…That’s when I decided to become a teacher.”

Chavis left textiles and went to work for the Public Schools of Robeson County as a math and technology education teacher. She taught at Lumberton Senior High School and Purnell Swett High in Pembroke. It was also during that time that she went back to school to get her master’s and a doctorate degree in mathematics education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

—-

—-

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].