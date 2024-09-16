ROBESON COUNTY– The North Carolina Chapter of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA NC) recently announced the recipients of the 2024 STEM Grant Program including four local educators in Robeson County.

This program supports local education initiatives that advance science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning.

“We are very grateful for the generous support provided by the AFCEA NC 2024 STEM Grant Program. These grants are instrumental in empowering our educators to enhance their teaching methods and bring innovative educational opportunities to our students,” said Dr. Freddie Williamson, Superintendent of the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Charles “Robbie” Perdue – Robeson County Career Center

Charles “Robbie” Perdue, who serves as the Networking Instructor at the Robeson County Career Center has been awarded a $1,000 STEM grant to enhance his Cybersecurity classes. The grant will fund the acquisition of hardware necessary to establish a virtual server farm. This state-of-the-art setup will provide each student with their own set of machines to manage, secure, and test. This hands-on approach will offer invaluable practical experience in the field of cybersecurity, aligning with the AFCEA NC’s commitment to fostering excellence in STEM education.

Camry Blue – Peterson Elementary

Camry Blue, an educator at Peterson Elementary School, has been awarded a $1,000 grant to support science education across all six kindergarten classrooms. With this funding, Blue aims to broaden her students’ exposure to science through engaging and interactive activities. Blue’s goal is to provide her students with a richer understanding of the natural world, helping them to explore and appreciate the wonders of science.

Monica Britt – East Robeson Elementary

Monica Britt’s project at East Robeson Elementary will utilize a $1,000 grant award to create a dynamic learning environment focused on plant biology. Students will engage in planting various types of flowers and vegetables while learning about pollination, plant life cycles, and environmental conditions. The project includes designing blueprints for planting locations, which will encourage students to use their creativity and attention to detail. Additionally, students will have the opportunity to care for and enjoy the produce from their own plantings.

Kayla Hendrix – Peterson Elementary

Kayla Hendrix was awarded $1,000 in grant funding for her “First Time Flyers Program” at Peterson Elementary. This innovative initiative introduces elementary students to drone technology, laying the groundwork for future involvement in advanced fields such as aviation and technology. By exposing young learners to drones, Hendrix is helping to cultivate early interest and skills in this cutting-edge field, thus preparing students for future educational and career opportunities in STEM.

About AFCEA NC

The AFCEA North Carolina Chapter comprises over 300 technology professionals from the Fort Liberty and Raleigh, NC areas. The chapter supports professional networking, development, and community service through various events including monthly luncheons, an annual TechNet conference, and golf tournaments. Additionally, the chapter is committed to fostering the next generation of technology leaders by providing scholarships to college students and STEM grants to local educators. For more information about the AFCEA North Carolina Chapter and its initiatives, visit nc.afceachapters.org.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at jessica.sealey@robeson.k12.nc.us.