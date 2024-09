Playground equipment has been delivered and is ready for installation at the inclusive playground being built by the Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. Installation is expected to take a few weeks on the playground, which will be approximately 10,000 square feet. An adjacent parking area has also been graded and is ready to be paved soon. The $750,000 project is to commemorate the Kiwanis Club’s 100th anniversary.