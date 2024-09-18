LUMBERTON — The Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair is an extra special treat each fall season.

Daily opening times have not yet been released, but the dates of the fair are Sept. 27 to Oct. 5.

The Fair Board said it was proud to celebrate its 78th Annual County Fair. On social media, the board stated that it is committed to providing a venue where people can exhibit agricultural items of all types and educate the public while fostering the development of youth.

Featured events such as 4-H youth activities and events, youth livestock and animal shows, vendors, home exhibits, local entertainment, food vendors and Big Rock Amusements will occur daily. Other free featured attractions include Lew-E’s Clown Circus, a petting zoo and law enforcement static display.

The Fairgrounds are located at 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Lumberton.