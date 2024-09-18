Mary Stone, 7-10 p.m., Sept. 19: Mary Stone will perform at Your Pie Pizza. She writes original music mostly inspired by her years growing up in the church or her heart-breaking experiences in dating, according to her bio on YouTube. Her style can be described as folk/country/rock/soul/indie depending on the song.

Open Mic in “The Alley” & Game Night, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19: Every Thursday night, get your 15 minutes on stage! Special guests providing live music on stage are scheduled, so register for your time during their breaks. Join games, already in session, bring your own, or use the games provided by Legal Grounds. Enjoy coffee, drinks, snacks from Legal Grounds and shop the shops for antiques, art, books and clothing while there. Call 910-370-0793 for mnore informaton.

Robeson County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon, Sept. 21: Get fresh right-from-the-farm produce at the Robeson County Farmers Market! The market is open each Wednesday afternoon from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, and each Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to noon. Vendors may leave the market when sold out. Food trucks are invited to join the farmers at the Wednesday afternoon markets. Support our farmers, buy locally grown produce, meats, eggs and more. Special events are planned during the season. Check the Lumberton Visitors Bureau Calendar often and the Robeson County Farmers Market Facebook link for the most current information on seasonal produce available.

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21:

The Farmers Market will be hosing a Flock Swap every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, 3rd and Water Street. No fees to sell, but click the link for our waiver. Please contact Marie at [email protected] for questions.

Down South Dash – Barrel Racing, 9 a.m. Sept. 21: Da Bomb Barrel Racing presents the Down South Dash event at Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center. Lots of competitions to participate in and cash prizes are waiting for winners. Exhibitions begin at 9 a.m. and the Pee Wee event begins at 2 p.m. Find more at https://dabombbarrelracing.weebly.com/da-bomb-events.html?_ga-ft=ZunbaQ.AA.AA.AA.AA.FXzkGaSCRS-XmD-FNQkH3w..0.

Book Signing – Local Artist, 2-4 p.m. Sept. 21: Rosemary Long, one of our local artists, has written “A Melody in My Heart”, a collection of poems, prayers, short prosè and lyrics over the course of years. Join her for some laughter, maybe some teary moments, or even an Amen! The event is free and open to the public.

Windows of Time – Art Exhibition, 2-4 p.m. Sept. 22: “Windows of Time”, an exhibition for two talented North Carolina artists, Nila Chamberlain and Sandy Stratil is on display at the Red Springs ArtSpace. For the duration of the exhibition through October 20, our hours are: Wednesday, 12-3pm, Sunday, 2-4pm. Also, by appointment (please text 9102402887)

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: 7-9:30 p.m. each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. There might be a dance or two?

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, at 3rd and Water streets. Please contact Marie at [email protected] for more information.

Send your Community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected].