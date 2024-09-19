The goal is to move and protect this important part of Lumbee educational history to the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

PEMBROKE – For the past year, the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. administration has been working with the ‘One Room School House committee to move and protect the “Little Old School.”

The school, which is more than 100 years old is located at the former Public Schools of Robeson County School Board on Highway 711 in Lumberton.

The goal is to move and protect this important part of Lumbee educational history to the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. Sherry Watson and Nena Oxendine are spearheading the effort. They are the great-granddaughters of Rev. Lawrence Maynor, who was the last teacher to teach in the oneroom school house.

Education has always been a fundamental part of the family’s upbringing.

“Without the one-room school house, many Native Americans would not have the opportunity to attend school or have the educational opportunities that they did,” said Oxendine.

Tasha A. Oxendine is the public relations manager for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Contact her at [email protected].