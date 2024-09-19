ST PAULS — A Guilford County man sought by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators is in custody according to information obtained by the Robesonian Thursday evening.

Alvino R. Wilson, 45, of Whisett faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges are connected to the death of Shaunta Jones, 36, of Fayetteville. On Monday at about 12:15 a.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 823 Britt Road, St. Pauls in reference to a person who was shot. Jones was found dead when deputies arrived.

The case is under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. The Fayetteville Police, Greensboro Police Department, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, and North Carolina SBI (Northern Piedmont District) are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office social media page. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

Additionally, the post states, the Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.