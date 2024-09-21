Edwin Britt, right, delivers the keynote address at Thursday’s Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton centennial banquet in Lumberton.

Bruce Mullis, left, is presented with the Kiwanian of the Year award by outgoing club President Lee Scott.

LUMBERTON — The Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton celebrated its centennial Thursday with its annual banquet at the Southeastern Agricultural Center.

Established in 1924, the club has spent the past 100 years working to improve the lives of children in the community. In collaboration with the City of Lumberton, the club is currently constructing a 10,000-square-foot inclusive playground at Raymond B. Pennington Park. With the support of generous benefactors, the club has raised nearly one million dollars to build this playground, designed to serve children with special needs.

During the event, donors to the Centennial Project were honored, new members were welcomed, helping the club surpass 100 members in 2024. New officers for the 2024-25 year were installed. Bruce Mullis was named Kiwanian of the Year by outgoing President Lee Scott.

The evening featured keynote speaker Edwin Britt, a Lumberton native and nationally recognized motivational speaker and author. Britt reflected on the mentors who shaped his life in Lumberton and challenged attendees to live a life of significance, offering hope to children.

For the 2024-25 year, the Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton will be led by incoming President Erika Nolley.