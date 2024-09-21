PEMBROKE — Tim Shropshire, the booming comedy internet sensation, will bring his unique humor to the Givens Performing Art Center (GPAC) at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Known for his relatable and hysterically amusing comedy, Shropshire, who was born and raised in Fayetteville, is sure to deliver a performance that resonates with a broad audience. His show will be part of the exciting Homecoming Week celebrations at UNCP, making this event even more special as UNCP alumni, students and community come together for a laugh-out-loud experience.

Drawing from his North Carolina roots and experiences growing up in “old school” church culture, Shropshire embodies the bearded, country family man who audiences have come to love. With a background in stand-up that started over a decade ago and a recent boom in social media that has resulted in over 50 million YouTube views, Shropshire has shaped his craft to perfection, delivering performances that leave audiences roaring with laughter.

“I’m excited to bring my comedy to new audiences and continue exploring the absurdities of everyday life,” says Shropshire. “Comedy has always been my way of making sense of the world, and I can’t wait to share that with everyone.”

He discovered he had a hilarious sense of humor as a junior in high school when he made friends and family of all ages cry from laughter with his relatable content. This survival tactic stayed with him as he went to play collegiate football at North Carolina A&T State University. In addition to his stand-up success, Shropshire has gained recognition through recent guest appearances on famous talk shows, podcasts, and comedy clubs, such as The Comedy Zone.

Shropshire’s upcoming show at GPAC promises to be a game-changer. Fans can expect an evening filled with laughter, heart and unexpected twists as Shropshire showcases his comedic brilliance and offers fresh perspectives on contemporary issues with his signature humor. And yes, his show is kid-friendly.

