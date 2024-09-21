LUMBERTON — Hughey Colton Carter, DPM, who specializes in podiatric medicine and surgery, has joined UNC Health Orthopedics at Southeastern Health Park and the medical staff of UNC Health Southeastern.

Carter completed medical school at Kent State University in 2016 and podiatric medicine and surgery residency at AdventHealth East Orlando in 2019. He is board certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

Carter has special interests in reconstructive surgery; total ankle replacement; flatfoot, ankle and hindfoot arthritis; bunion surgery; ankle arthroscopy and sports injuries; Charcot and soft tissue reconstruction; and foot and ankle fractures.

“I am a proud Robeson County, North Carolina native and am honored to be able to impact my community in a positive way,” Carter said. “It is my goal and mission to improve patients’ quality of life and allow them to enjoy activities that can be devastated by foot and ankle ailments. Whether it’s sports, hiking, returning to work, or just walking; it is extremely rewarding to assist people on their journey to a better and more enjoyable life.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Carter at UNC Health Orthopedics at Southeastern Health Park, located at 4901 Dawn Drive, Suite 2300, Lumberton, call 910-738-1065.