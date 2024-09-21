LUMBERTON — The Second Annual Robeson Community College COMtech Fall Festival will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the college’s COMtech site at 124 Livermore Dr. in Pembroke.

Visitors will enjoy free chair services from students: chair massages, haircuts, blood pressure checks and manicures. Free workshops and learning opportunities also will include the following:

Holiday Wreath and Bow Making Workshop with Dr. Melissa Oxendine and Vonda Graham

Mini Cultural Presentation by the Lumbee Tribe

Food trucks and craft vendors will be onsite and visitors will be able to register for upcoming classes and more. Interested vendors should contact Terry Jackson at 910-272-3484 or [email protected].