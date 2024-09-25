RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) is excited to announce a new oral history project, supported by a $141,264 Public Engagement with Historical Records Grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.

“Oral histories are an integral part of our traditions,” said Kerry Bird, Director of the North American Indian Heritage Commission. “This grant will allow us to expand our efforts to collect these stories while our elders are alive to tell them.”

The grant will fund the North Carolina American Indian Oral History Project, which aims to enhance the visibility and understanding of American Indian communities in North Carolina. This project, a collaborative effort between DNCR and the North Carolina American Indian Heritage Commission, will focus on the eight state-recognized tribes: the Coharie, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Haliwa-Saponi, Lumbee, Meherrin, Occaneechi Band of Saponi Nation, Sappony, and Waccamaw Siouan.

In partnership with the North Carolina Native American Youth Organization, the project will also train American Indian youth in how to properly collect, document, and preserve the rich narratives and cultural traditions of their communities. Additionally, a guidebook will be developed to assist future generations in collecting and sharing American Indian oral histories, ensuring the preservation of ancestral memories and cultural practices for years to come.

About The National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC)

The National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC), a statutory body affiliated with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), supports a wide range of activities to preserve, publish, and encourage the use of documentary sources, created in every medium ranging from quill pen to computer, relating to the history of the United States.

About the North Carolina American Indian Heritage Commission (NCAIHC)

Established in 2021, the NCAIHC advises and assists the Secretary of DNCR in the preservation, interpretation, and promotion of American Indian history, arts, customs, and culture. The NCAIHC works closely with its sister agencies under DNCR to ensure American Indian narratives are included in interpretation at statewide museums and historic sites, that they are culturally sensitive, and that American Indian communities are involved in programs and outreach. The NCAIHC is instrumental in promoting American Indian cultural visibility throughout the State of North Carolina.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) manages, promotes, and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina – its diverse arts and culture, rich history, and spectacular natural areas. Through its programs, the department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility, and strengthens community resiliency.

The department manages over 100 locations across the state, including 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, five science museums, four aquariums, 35 state parks, four recreation areas, dozens of state trails and natural areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, the African American Heritage Commission, the American Indian Heritage Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, the Office of State Archaeology, the Highway Historical Markers program, the N.C. Land and Water Fund, and the Natural Heritage Program. For more information, please visit www.dncr.nc.gov.