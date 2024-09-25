LUMBERTON ー Purple Door Productions (PDP) is holding its annual murder mystery dinner on Oct. 4, 5 and 6.

During the 2020-2021 years of the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses shut down, and events of all types were retired due to crowd size concerns. Many of these events have never seen the light of day again.

As restrictions lightened and people began to feel comfortable in small crowds, Jeanne Koonce of PDP had an idea to give people a way to get out of the house and have light-hearted fun.

“People just weren’t ready for anything heavy,” Koonce said. “With the devastation of COVID and the trauma that I saw it deliver to everyone around me, I thought, ‘You know, we need something silly.’ We need to do stuff that’s silly, light and interactive.”

A dinner theater event was also thought to be more appealing to people as society adjusted to post-pandemic life, as the cast needed for them was relatively small. A murder mystery cast at PDP typically has only seven to ten people, Koonce said, and the audience is capped at 50.

The first murder mystery dinner was hosted in late 2022. According to the event listing, the theme was a Nile River cruise “aboard The Ramses II to see the archaeological find of the century, a secret tomb of an unknown Egyptian Pharoah, pulled from the desert sands!”

Koonce said that the tickets were completely sold out for each performance.

“It was a huge success,” Koonce said. “Everybody that came said, ‘you’re going to do more of these, right? This was fun!”

Koonce believes that the audience’s interactivity is a big part of the draw for the audience. “I’ve never met an audience yet that didn’t want to actually be involved with the show,” she said.

Koonce said that the dinner theater format also provides an escape from the stresses of life. “It allows for good food, and the audience can just forget about things,” she said, “and have a good time with their family and friends for an hour or so, play a silly game, maybe win some prizes and be done by 9 p.m.”

Another draw for the PDP murder mysteries is that they’re structured to be completed within the time it takes to eat dinner.

“One of my best friends came to see [the murder mystery],” Koonce said, “and she said, ‘I think you’ve found something here. After what happened with Covid and the stress that I’m still under, there are two things to remember: If you can feed me and show me a show in under two hours, and do it together so I can just eat and watch a show, I’m buying a ticket, and I’m coming.”

“The other thing is, if I go home and have to sit down and wait until 8 o’clock for the curtain, I’m not coming back out!’”

Koonce said she’s noticed that people tend to like to settle at home earlier than they did in the past, and many businesses have adjusted their hours as a result. She said doing a dinner theater around 6:30 p.m. allows people to have an evening out and still get home before 9 p.m., rather than the show starting at 8 p.m.

The theater also adjusted all of its start times to accommodate the new social preferences. In the past, children’s theater began at 7:30 p.m. while the main-stage shows began at 8 p.m. Now, the children’s shows begin at 7 p.m., and main-stage shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Theaters are a part of the community and need to adjust to the needs and wants of those around them, Koonce said. “Theater used to be a big thing you did on the weekend,” she said.” “You’d go at 8 p.m., and then you’d go have a drink afterward. People just aren’t interested in doing that anymore… we are responsive to that; we still want to provide quality entertainment.”

Koonce said attendance has been up since the change in start times, and the actors also prefer it since they can go home a bit earlier.

The 2024 murder mystery dinner will be set in a 1947 supper club, Chet Mort, and feature a Sopranos-esque cast of characters, all of whom may be the victim or the killer.

Audience members who solve the mystery before the end of the meal will win a variety of prizes, including gift baskets from Bath & Bodyworks and tickets to upcoming shows.

The meal will be a catered three-course “Tour of Italy,” with the choice of Sicilian lasagna or chicken marsala for entrees.

Tickets are on sale and will be available until the day before each performance. To purchase tickets, call PDP at 910-635-0011. Due to catering, no ticket sales will be accepted on the day of the performance.

Contact Victoria Sanderson at Vsanderson@Robesonian.com.