LUMBERTON — Lumberton police are asking for help from the public in their investigation of another fatal shooting, this time on Tuesday at the Royal Inn, a hotel off the Carthage Road Interstate 95 interchange, Exit 19.

At 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Lumberton Police Officers responded to a report of a person shot at the Royal Inn, 2333 Lackey St., Lumberton.

On arrival officers found 26-year-old Joseph Carter of Lumberton suffering from a gunshot wound.

Carter was treated on the scene and taken to UNC Health Southeastern where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

This is the second fatal shooting in as many weeks at a Lumberton hotel.

Police are still investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sept. 11 outside the Ramada by Wyndham, located at 3030 Roberts Ave. Just off the Roberts Avenue interchange, Exit 20.

According to Lumber Police, when officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Knowlege McNeill of Lumberton dead from “multiple gunshot wounds.”

The investigation is ongoing, according to Lumberton Police, with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation

“Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton Police Detective David Williford at 910- 671-3845,” Lumberton Police stated.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.