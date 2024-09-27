FAIRMONT 一 The town of Fairmont will hold a job fair on Oct. 16.

According to Mayor Charles Kemp, Fairmont has held 77 job fairs since 2010. The employers at each event vary based on availability.

The Oct. 16 job fair will be the first time the new intake form process will be rolled out. The form will ask for names, phone numbers and addresses to learn more about the population that attends Fairmont’s job fairs. Two weeks after the job fair, a dedicated point of contact will call those who fill out the form to see if they received an offer and what kind of work they’re looking for otherwise.

Another form will be provided for those interested in receiving email alerts about upcoming job fairs.

The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Fairmont Heritage Center.

