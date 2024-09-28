Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair, 11 a.m. Sept. 27 to Oct. 5: The Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair is an extra special treat each fall. Daily opening times vary.

Robeson County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon, Sept. 28: Get fresh right-from-the-farm produce at the Robeson County Farmers Market! The market is open each Wednesday afternoon from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, and each Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to noon. Vendors may leave the market when sold out. Food trucks are invited to join the farmers at the Wednesday afternoon markets. Support our farmers, buy locally grown produce, meats, eggs and more. Special events are planned during the season. Check the Lumberton Visitors Bureau Calendar often and the Robeson County Farmers Market Facebook link for the most current information on seasonal produce available.

Fall N-2 Fairmont, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 28: A Fall yard sale including vendors of many kinds is planned. The sale is outside on the grounds of the Town Hall, 421 S. Main St. All vendors are welcome.

World Wide Day of Play, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 28: Exploration Station, the Interactive Children’s Museum’s staff, invites children and parents to a day of exciting activities, door prizes, food, exhibit play and more. Admission is free.

Lumbee Tribe of NC Powwow, noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 28: The Lumbee Tribe “Dance of the Harvest Moon” Powwow competitions which were scheduled for Friday are postponed to Saturday due to anticipated inclement weather from Tropical Storm Helene. Grand entry is scheduled to begin on at noon Saturday with the evening Grand Entry at 7 p.m. The Sunday, Grand Entry will begin at 1 p.m. Staff will be on hand to assist powwow dancers to complete their registration on 3-6:30 p.m. Friday and from 7-11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

Windows of Time-Art Exhibition, 2-4 p.m. Sept. 29: “Windows of Time,” an exhibition for two talented North Carolina artists, Nila Chamberlain and Sandy Stratil is on display at the Red Springs ArtSpace through Oct. 20. Hours are noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. Also, by appointment. Call 910-240-2887.

Fall Into Winterm 11a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1: The theme for Fall Into Winter is the change of seasons, as summer gives way to autumn and winter is hovering, just out of sight, perhaps, but ever more clearly felt in shorter days and cooling nights. The Exhibition runs through Nov. 14. Don’t forget to visit the Featured Artist Gallery while you are here. It is always a friendly atmosphere at the Guild House. The Guild House is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.

Fairy Hair at Gracie’s, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 1: Finklepott’s Original Fairy Hair is coming back to Gracie’s Apparel & Gifts to get customers ready for all the festivities happening in the Fall Season. Register for the event at https://finklepottsfairyhair.as.me/GraciesLumberton. Prices vary.

Octoberfest – Happenings on Elm: 6 p.m. Oct. 1 : It’s time to celebrate October. Enjoy an evening at Happenings on Elm. Appetizer, dessert and beverage included with a delicious meal for a modest price. Registration is required by texting 910-734-0668. Enjoy.

Mental Health Awareness – 5K Run/Walk, 8 a.m. Sept. 28: You are cordially invited to participate in the Mental Health Awareness 5K/Walk. This event is co-hosted by Robeson County Medical Society and Robeson Road Runners. Proceeds will be donated to NC Professionals Health Program. This 5K/Walk will begin in Downtown Lumberton and makes its way along the scenic Lumber River before heading through the quiet Tanglewood neighborhood. A straight shot down Elm St. will get runners to the finish line. This is not a timed race. Participants are encouraged to go at their own pace, including walking. The first 75 registrants will receive a shirt. Email thomas68m@gmail.com for sponsorship info and paper registrations/waivers.

Children’s Storytime, Lumberton, 10:30-11 a.m. Oct. 1, and weekly on Tuesday. Visit the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament, 8:30 a.m., Oct. 3: The 40th Anniversary of the Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament starts at 8:30 a.m. for the first shotgun start and again at 1:30 p.m. for the second shotgun start. Prizes will be awarded and raffles available. Have a fun day supporting the Robeson Community College Foundation. Contact Christy Musselwhite, cmusselwhite@robeson.edu, 910-272-3236 for more information. The rain date is Oct. 10.

Pembroke Day – UNCP, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 3: The event will be 3-7 p.m. on the quad between Old Main and the Bell Tower. Vendor booths from local businesses, food trucks, nonprofits, health care agencies and student organizations will offer crafts, promotional giveaways and informational materials. Student clubs, campus organizations, academic departments and university programs will also participate.

Ethan Hanson, 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 3: Ethan Hanson will be live at Your Pie Pizza Restaurant, 5130-a Fayetteville Road, Lumberton. Enjoy some pizza, gelato and brews along with the music.

“Last Call at Chez Mort,” Purple Door Studio, 6 p.m. Oct. 4: Purple Door Studio Theatre begins Halloween month with a wild mystery dinner event, “Last Call at Chez Mort.” Grab your best suspenders with fedora or double breast suit; your bright shirtwaist dress or wide legged pants (with Revlon red lips) and come to Purple Door for a Halloween fun filled party. Through the magic of theatre, everyone will be transported back in time to 1947, the era of swank supper clubs, on the night Chez Mort became famous for a mysterious murder. Make your reservations now for this hilarious dinner theatre fundraising event. Solve the mystery with the Inspector and win special prizes and giveaways. Time Travel dates are: Oct. 4, 5 at 6:30 p.m. and Oct. 6 at 3:30 p.m. The supper club will offer a three-course elegant, seated dinner with special period desserts. Prices vary. Click the link on the PDP Facebook page for more information.

Mike’s Magic, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4: Magician Mike Super was a finalist on America’s Got Talent, and he’s the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on network TV. Super began doing magic at the age of 6, influenced by magicians like Doug Henning and David Copperfield, and now he performs about 200 shows per year. He also credits Walt Disney as an influence, insisting that his love for magic began in a magic shop at Walt Disney World. Super credits his appearance on PHENOMENON with getting to meet all the people who come to his shows. “It’s propelled my career in many ways,” he said. “I love getting to meet people who saw me on TV. Luckily, I’m a people person, so it’s really fun for me!” Ticket information is available through the GPAC box office or uncp.edu/resources/givens-performing-arts-center.

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: 7-9:30 p.m. each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. There might be a dance or two?

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, at 3rd and Water streets. Please contact Marie at robesoncofarmersmkt@gmail.com for more information.