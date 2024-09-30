Two people found deceased in suspected murder-suicide

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people found dead outside of Lumberton on Friday.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Burns Road outside of Lumberton just after 1 p.m. Friday in reference to a wellness check, according to Robeson County Scheriff’s Office statement.

“Xzyla Smith, 25, and Tridarrius Williams, 30, both of Lumberton (both formerly of Clinton), were found deceased upon the arrival of the Deputies,” the statement read.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the prepared statement.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Crisis Line at 800-799-7233 or text ‘START’ to 88788.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.