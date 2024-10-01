LUMBERTON – The Public Schools of Robeson County is teaming up with Robeson County Parks and Recreation and other community partners to host Family Health & Wellness Fun Day on October 12.

This free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Luther Britt Park, located at 671 Branch St. in Lumberton. Family Health & Wellness Fun Day aims to engage families and community members in a day of enriching activities focused on health, physical fitness, and overall wellness.

Participants can look forward to an array of activities suitable for all ages, including an adult walk/run, Zumba classes, group exercise sessions, and more. The event will also feature nutritious food options, interactive activities, and the opportunity to win exciting door prizes.

“We invite families to join us in celebrating health and wellness while fostering community spirit,” said PSRC Family Engagement Specialist Brendalyn Thompson.

“Healthy habits begin at home and can lead to a lifetime of benefits, including improved physical health and academic success. By instilling these practices early on, we can cultivate a generation that values wellness, leading to positive outcomes in school and beyond. Join us in making a lasting impact on our community’s health and well-being!” she added.

This collaborative effort underscores the importance of prioritizing physical fitness and healthy lifestyles in our daily lives.

For further information regarding the Family Health & Wellness Fun Day, please contact Thompson at brendalyn.thompson@robeson.k12.nc.us.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at jessica.sealey@robeson.k12.nc.us.