LUMBERTON 一 Robeson Community College conducted its first Electrical Lineman rodeo Monday as an exhibition of the college’s electrical lineman program launched in July. Nineteen students will graduate on today.

Program head Dr. Joshua Locklear said he is grateful to Lumbee River EMC for assistance in creating and planning the program.

Locklear also said the timing for the first cohort’s graduation couldn’t be better, as linemen are in critical demand in western North Carolina, Georgia and Florida due to the effects of Hurricane Helene.

Several potential employers were scheduled to attend the rodeo to scout the students for hire. However, several were unable to attend due to their hurricane relief efforts and personnel needed in western North Carolina.

RCC has been informed of available positions, and applications will be made available to the lineman students.

According to the RCC website, applications for the second cohort are open, and the third will soon be accepting applications.

Contact Victoria Sanderson at Vsanderson@robesonian.com.