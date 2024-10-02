FAYETTEVILLE — Republican Presidential candidate and Former President Donald J. Trump will host a town hall meeting in Fayetteville Friday.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Dr., Fayetteville. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Trump last visited North Carolina two weeks ago in Wilmington. Vice President Kamala Harris was in Fayetteville on July 18, just days before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her as his successor in the presidential contest.