LUMBERTON — North Carolina Senator Danny E. Britt, R-Dist. 24 (Robeson County), with the assistance of Donald Trump and his staff, secured additional Starlinks terminals from Elon Musk’s SpaceX to help with the disaster relief in Western North Carolina.

“Our district knows all too well how devastating hurricanes can be, so we hope to help those in need however we can,” Britt said on Wednesday.

Resources/Supplies

If anyone is wanting to donate to the relief efforts in Western NC, there are a few drop-off locations for supplies around our community:

– United Methodist Church

– Lumberton Municipal Airport

– Lumberton Fire Department

– First Baptist Church

“Though the General Assembly is not currently in session, our office is always working hard to provide support to our constituents,” Britt said. “When tropical storms hit land in our region, we know it can be scary for our community. We hope everyone was able to stay safe and dry during Hurricane Helene.