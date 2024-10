LUMBERTON — Lumberton Police Officers were dispatched at 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Eisenhower Street.

On arrival, officers spoke with Lumberton man who said he was in the 1200 block of 7th St. when he was shot. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Detective Korey Hooker at 910-671-3845.