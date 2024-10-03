LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern was greatly impacted by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, with challenges including access to water supply, flooding, and availability of personnel who were impacted by the storms.

Knowing some of the challenges that are facing the Western North Carolina hospitals and health systems who are working around the clock to provide health care to citizens of that region so devastated by Hurricane Helene makes lending support an easy decision.

Hundreds of UNC Health Southeastern teammates have expressed a willingness to travel to the region to provide care. So far, a number of professional team members including physicians, resident physicians, nurses, and respiratory therapists, have been deployed to sister UNC Health hospitals to provide care, with more being deployed over the coming weeks.

President and CEO Chris Ellington said he was overwhelmed with the number of teammates immediately volunteering their availability to assist those in need.

“Dr. Vincent Ohaju, a second-year family medicine resident, and I have been deployed to UNC Health Blue Ridge in Morganton for a three-day assignment,” said Dr. Joseph Roberts, UNC Health Southeastern Chief Medical Officer. “Their hospital had lost power and water for two days but now have services returned. We are assigned the emergency department and have allowed their outpatient providers to return to their regular jobs. We will have more residents and faculty volunteering over the next several weeks. Our presence here is a way of giving back after our experience in Lumberton in 2016 with Hurricane Matthew. It is a great learning experience for our residents.”

In addition to providing personnel, UNC Health Southeastern’s teammates are donating items that will be transported to the region as part of a larger initiative by UNC Health. Items being donated include water, first aid and infant supplies.

“The organization’s supply drive is providing an opportunity for all of our teammates to give back and help others,” said UNC Health Southeastern Senior Chief Operating Officer Lori Dove. “Many team members would like to volunteer, however, their circumstances will not allow them to be deployed away from home. The supply drive provides a mechanism to give back so that everyone has an opportunity to participate in helping our fellow North Carolinians.“

With more and more images and news coming out about the devastation in the region, support will likely be needed for some time to come.

“This family that we call UNC Health Southeastern is always quick to respond to other people’s needs and look for opportunities to provide care and compassion,” added Dove. “We are blessed to work in an organization that truly embraces Here for You, Here for Good – despite where that location is or the circumstances in which we are providing the care. It is an honor to serve alongside these teammates.”

Tasha A. Oxendine is the public relations manager for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Contact her at taoxendine@lumbeetribe.com.