All programming canceled across the state

RALEIGH — All North Carolina state parks west of Interstate 77 are closed through at least Oct. 31, the Division of Parks and Recreation announced. These parks include Chimney Rock, Crowders Mountain, Elk Knob, Gorges, Grandfather Mountain, Lake James, Lake Norman, Mount Mitchell, New River, South Mountains, and Stone Mountains state parks, as well as Mount Jefferson State Natural Area and Rendezvous Mountain.

In addition, all events and programs at all state parks have been canceled through Oct. 31, with the exception of Dismal Day, Oct. 12, at Dismal Swamp State Park; Fear at the Fort, Oct. 18-19 and 25-26, at Fort Macon State Park; and a Schools in Parks training, Oct. 26, at Carolina Beach State Park.

The division is assisting with the statewide emergency and rescue efforts in western North Carolina, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. About 30 staff have been deployed on law enforcement assignments requested through the North Carolina Emergency Operations Center. Scaling back operations across the state will allow staff to continue to assist with critical deployments. In addition, the closure of western parks can help limit travel in the area while roads and other infrastructure are repaired and replaced.

“The devastation brought by Helene in many communities across western North Carolina has been profound,” said State Parks Director Brian Strong. “The entire division wants to provide whatever assistance we can to our neighbors and to these areas that were hit hardest. We want to prioritize our resources, both staff and equipment, towards immediate and lifesaving needs.”

State park rangers are sworn law enforcement officers, and many park field staff — rangers and maintenance technicians — are certified as emergency medical responders, are trained to operate chainsaws and large equipment, and possess a commercial driver’s license. Once the vital needs of post-storm recovery efforts have been met, staff will focus on recreational facilities at parks, including trails, visitor centers, and campsites. Staff will assess conditions, clear downed trees, and address any remaining safety hazards before reopening to the public.

“In the last few days alone, we have seen the entire state come together to support each other during this difficult time,” Strong said. “We know our parks are beloved by North Carolinians, but we also know our visitors are eager to help those who are grieving and those who have lost so much because of this storm.”

All reservations for campsites and other facilities such as picnic shelters at western state parks through Oct. 31 have been canceled and refunded in full.

