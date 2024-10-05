EDITOR’S NOTE: Send your Community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard at dkennard@robesonian.com.

Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair, 11 a.m. Sept. 27 to Oct. 5: The Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair is an extra special treat each fall. Daily opening times vary.

Fall Festival – His & Hers Greenhouse, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5. You’re invited to enjoy a Fall Festival at His & Hers Greenhouse. Hayrides, food, vendors, games, free photo opt, animal feeding and a ride on the special barrel train. Call 910-739-2235 for more information.

Corn Maze & Pumpkin Fetchin’, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 5: Cukabury Farms is celebrating Fall with lots of activities and a car show. Go on a hayride, pet barnyard animals, take a picnic and enjoy the picnic area, browse the fall decorations for purchase and choose the perfect pumpkin for your Fall season. For admission fee and more information call 910-316-3184.

100 Hours of Astronomy Project, 2 p.m. Oct. 5: On Saturday, the planetarium program will honor the 100 Hours of Astronomy project, of the International Astronomical Union, and International Planetarium Society’s centennial celebration with a program all about the Dawn of the Space Age. We’ll go way back to the event that started it all: the launch of Sputnik I, as well as the flight of Yuri Gararin-the first man into space. We’ll finish with the rise of the human space program through Gemini. Admission is free. To reserve a spot for yourself, friends, and family, please email kenneth.brandt@robeson.k12.nc.us. Leave a message with the following: information: your name, and the number in your party (adults and kids). The program is free, but reservations are required.

Last Call at Chez Mort – Purple Door Productions, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5: Purple Door Studio Theatre kicks off Halloween month with a wild mystery dinner event, Last Call at Chez Mort! Grab your best suspenders with fedora or double breast suit; your bright shirtwaist dress or wide legged pants (with Revlon red lips) and come to Purple Door for a Halloween fun filled party. Through the magic of theater, everyone will be transported back in time to 1947, the era of swank supper clubs, on the night Chez Mort became famous for a mysterious murder. Make your reservations now for this hilarious dinner theater fundraising event. Solve the mystery with the Inspector and win special prizes and giveaways. Time Travel dates are: Oct. 4th and 5th at 6:30pm and Oct. 6th at 3:30pm. The supper club will offer a 3 course elegant, seated dinner with special period desserts. Ticket prices are: $40/person, $75/couple and special discount price of $210/ table (6 ppl). Tickets may be purchased from any cast member or call PDP for reservations/tickets and tables. Click the link on the PDP Facebook page to be taken to the event or scan the QR code included on the poster.

Windows of Time – Art Exhibition, 2-4 p.m., Oct. 6: “Windows of Time,” an exhibition for two talented North Carolina artists, Nila Chamberlain and Sandy Stratil is on display at the Red Springs ArtSpace. For the duration of the exhibition through Oct. 20, hours are: noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. Also, by appointment, 910-240-2887.

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction, 7 p.m. Oct. 7: The Horse and Tack Auction is scheduled the first Monday night of each month. Mark your calendars for the recurring event. All events are held at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center, 1027 Hwy 74 East, Lumberton. Call 910-384-6140 for more information.

Fall Into Winter, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 8: The theme for Fall Into Winter is the change of seasons, as summer gives way to autumn and winter is hovering, just out of sight, perhaps, but ever more clearly felt in shorter days and cooling nights. The Exhibition runs through Nov. 14. Don’t forget to visit the Featured Artist Gallery while you are here. It is always a friendly atmosphere at the Guild House. The Guild House is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and by appointment. Phone: 910-674-3006.

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, 10:30 – 11 a.m. on Oct. 8: This even takes place weekly on Tuesdays at Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Maxton, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Oct. 8. This event takes place on the second Tuesday of each month at Gilbert Patterson Memorial Library, 210 N Florence St, Maxton.

Children’s Storytime – St. Pauls, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 and monthly on the second Wednesday at Annie H McEachern Library, 223 W Broad St, St. Pauls.

Fall Members Exhibition – RCAC, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 10: The Robeson County Arts Council is showcasing the Annual Fall Members Exhibition with an open house and reception at the gallery. The exhibition highlights the diverse talents of the membership in visual art. The reception is in conjunction with the annual Art Stroll evening in Historic Downtown Lumberton.

Rob Cole at Your Pie Pizza, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 10: Join the crowd at Your Pie Pizza and listen to Rob Cole serenade in song. Rob entertains through the evening at 5130 Fayetteville Road. Call 910-816-0280 for more information.

Fly-In and Cruise-In, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct: 12: Lumberton Regional Airport presents a Fly-In and Cruise-In. Food trucks, vendors, entertainment, a performance by All Veterans Group Parachute Team, airplanes, classic cars and new school cars. Admission is free to the public. Find the airport at 163 Airport Blvd., Lumberton. Call 910-739-6480 for more information.

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: 7-9:30 p.m. each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. There might be a dance or two?

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, at 3rd and Water streets. Please contact Marie at robesoncofarmersmkt@gmail.com for more information.