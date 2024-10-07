LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College is proud to announce that the recent cohort of students in the Detention Officer Certification Course at Robeson Community College has successfully completed the intensive five-week program, achieving a remarkable 100% pass rate on the state exam.

The Detention Officer Course is a comprehensive 192-hour program that prepares participants for certification to work in a Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility in North Carolina. The course includes a rigorous curriculum that prepares students with the necessary skills and knowledge to gain employment in this critical role within the criminal justice system.

“We are thrilled with the success of our students,” said Director Matt Dimery. “Their hard work and dedication truly reflect the quality of our program and their commitment to serving our community.”

“This is wonderful news regarding our Detention Office program at Robeson Community College,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “We are so proud of our law enforcement program, our staff, and of these students who achieved a 100% pass rate on the examination.”

The program’s next session is scheduled for Spring 2025. Dimery strongly encourages interested individuals to apply early, as spots are expected to fill quickly.

“The detention officer certification is an excellent opportunity for those looking to pursue a career in the criminal justice system and contribute positively to public safety,” Dimery said.

For more information about the upcoming course, including registration details, please visit https://www.robeson.edu/public-service/docc/ or contact Director Matt Dimery at 910-272-3480 or tdimery@robeson.edu.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at chemric@robeson.edu.