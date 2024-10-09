FORT FISHER — Reptiles with scutes, scales or shells — if they’re cold-blooded we’re celebrating them at Reptile Awareness Day Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher (NCAFF). The NCAFF education team is highlighting all kinds of these air-breathing vertebrates with two special reptile encounters—a snake at 11:15 a.m. and an aquatic turtle at 3:30 p.m.

“In our work to save species, it’s important to engage visitors by sharing the unique characteristics of reptiles and why they are crucial to balancing the food chain in most ecosystems,” said Aubrey Cook, NCAFF Education.

Reptiles play both a predator and prey role. Alligators dig holes into embankments and at the bottom of ponds and lakes which provides refuge for other aquatic species during times of drought.

Alligator eggs and hatchlings provide food for a host of species. Juveniles feed on insects, snails, and small fish. Larger alligators feed on snakes, turtles, birds, small mammals and fish.

Some reptiles in North Carolina are endangered including three sea turtles: the Atlantic hawksbill, the Kemp’s ridley and the leatherback.

North Carolina biologists are concerned about declining numbers of Eastern box turtles in areas where they were once abundant—they are a priority species in the N.C. Wildlife Action Plan.

“Reptiles are often underappreciated, so by having their own special day, we can create an immersive experience for visitors who will leave the Aquarium with a greater understanding of snakes, turtles and alligators. We are excited to share our passion for protecting all species, even the ones that might be misunderstood,” said Cook.

Along with reptile encounters, visitors of all ages are invited to craft snakes and turtles from recycled materials. There is also virtual reptile fun! Visitors can scan the Aquarium Reptile Roundup scavenger hunt QR code and discover some reptiles. Educators will be giving away prizes at the exit of the Aquarium to keep things slithering along. The Reptile Awareness Day activities are included with an Aquarium visit. Visitors are required to reserve tickets online, by visiting NCAFF Tickets.

Before visiting the Aquarium, plan to be green:

– Do not bring any single-use plastic cups, bottles, bags or convenient refill stations in the Aquarium. Carpool to the Aquarium when you have a group visiting together, if possible.

– Reserve your ticket in advance and use your cell phone to show us your reservation confirmation. No need to print anything!

– Don’t smoke, use tobacco or use an E-cigarette in the Aquarium or outdoor gardens. NCAFF is a smoke-free, tobacco-free environment. E-cigarettes are also not permitted.

– Use the smoking receptacles in the designated smoking areas outside of the garden exit gate.

– Pat yourself on the back for being a green champion!

The Aquarium is committed to sustainability:

The North Carolina Aquarium leads by example offering water refill stations, compostable cups, plates and utensils at the food deck and only aluminum bottles in our vending machines. We also only percolate and pour Bird Friendly coffee at the Aquarium for staff and events. Find out more about the sustainability achievements and projects at the Aquarium at Green & Getting Greener.