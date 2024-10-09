PEMBROKE 一 The Town of Pembroke had a number of issues on its agenda for the regular board meeting Monday.

Tattoo Parlors

Changes to articles 2 and 10 of the Pembroke Development Ordinance were presented to the board.

A basic definition of a tattoo parlor was suggested in addition to Article 2.

The proposed definition, as detailed in the meeting agenda, reads, “Tattoo Parlor: An establishment whose principal business activity is the practice of producing body art, including but not limited to the placing of designs, letters, figures, symbols or other marks upon or under the skin of any person, using ink or other substances that result in the permanent coloration of the skin by means of the use of needles or other instruments designed to contact the skin.”

Amendments to Article 10 included changing the restrictions on where a tattoo parlor may be located within city limits. Proposed changes included no longer dictating how far a tattoo parlor can be from public parks and libraries, lowering the minimum distance from 500 feet to 200 feet, and adjusting the legal operating hours for the parlors.

The board passed a motion to approve the changes.

Presentation

Mr. Devon Moore, Account Executive for Enterprise Fleet Management, presented several options to the board for replacing and managing the town’s fleet of public works vehicles.

Panhandling Ordinance

The panhandling ordinance was proposed to be updated to include more specific guidelines. The board stated that Lumberton’s guidelines inspired the change.

The motion was passed.

Grant Offer

The town of Pembroke received a $250,000 grant from the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program, an award program that helps ensure law enforcement agencies can hire or rehire officers in communities working to reduce crime rates.

The board voted to accept the grant.

Community Events

On Oct. 31, Halloween trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m.

The Pembroke Veteran’s Day Parade will be held on Nov. 11 and will begin at 10 a.m. in Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park.

