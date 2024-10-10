Grant provides $760,000 in capacity building grants to 19 North Carolina nonprofits

RALEIGH — The State Employees Credit Union Foundation Board of Directors recently approved $760,000 in Mission Development Grants to benefit 19 North Carolina nonprofits, each receiving $40,000. Among those receiving grants was Suds of Love Inc. in Robeson County, which provides free laundry services, shower services and hygiene products via a 30-foot truck known as “Miss Dorothy.” Miss Dorothy is equipped with three sets of washers and dryers to provide clean clothing to the homeless.

The truck also has a full bathroom providing access to shower services to those in need.

“We have been very blessed,” said Tina Bowen, founder and executive director of Suds of Love Inc., which serves children and families in the greater Robeson County region.

Bowen said Miss Dorothy can clean up to 14 loads in four hours, and has cleaned 150 coats in one day at schools in the six-county region it serves.

—

This is a developing story. Find the full story in Saturday’s Robesonian, delivered to SUBSCRIBERS and available in most grocery stores in the greater Robeson County area. Sign up for our eNewsletter and have headlines, breaking news alerts and sports stories sent directly to your email. CLICK HERE for details.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.