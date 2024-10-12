Britt secures endorsement from police association

Dear Senator Britt:

The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association Inc. is proud to inform you of its continued endorsement of your candidacy.

Our endorsement carries with it our permission for you to use the association’s endorsement, should you wish. If you wish to discuss the ways in which the PBA can support your campaign, please call David Rose at (336) 414-4952.

We will ask our members, their friends and families, and all citizens who respect the strong and efficient enforcement of our laws to cast their ballots in the upcoming election in your favor.

Sincerely,

Daily Rose

President North Carolina Division

North Carolina Police Benevolant Association

NC Chamber names Sen. Danny E. Britt a 2023-2024 Jobs Champion

RALEIGH — The NC Chamber named Senator Danny Britt a 2023-2024 Jobs Champion in its annual How They Voted report. How They Voted details state legislators’ voting records on bills identified as critical to preserving and enhancing North Carolina’s position in the global race for jobs. Senator Britt was recognized as a Jobs Champion for voting with the Chamber’s Jobs Agenda at least 80 percent of the time during the 2023-2024 biennium of the North Carolina General Assembly.

“As we work to maintain our status as a top state for business, North Carolina’s job creators need to know which of our leaders are willing to act to keep us competitive,” said NC Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido. “The bold leadership displayed by Senator Britt and other NC Chamber Jobs Champions in 2023 and 2024 will help our businesses continue to invest in North Carolina and its people. We look forward to continuing to work with Senator Britt to foster continued growth and success across communities.”

About the NC Chamber

The NC Chamber works to research, develop, advocate, and communicate for solutions and policies that produce a nationally competitive business climate in North Carolina. For more information, visit ncchamber.com.