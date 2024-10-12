LUMBERTON — Caroline Owens is a two-time IBMA & SPBGMA nominated Bluegrass Vocalist, recording artist for Skyline Records, and publisher for Billy Blue Records, of Nashville.

She has performed alongside many of the music industry’s most accomplished artists such as: Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, Suzanne Cox, The Isaacs, Larry Gatlin, Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, The Malpass Brothers, Darin & Brooke Aldridge and many others.

In addition to her undeniable vocal talent, Caroline made her mark in the songwriting industry when her debut single, Heartbreak Train, claimed the No. 1 Bluegrass song of 2023, on the Bluegrass Borderline Charts.

Caroline’s vocal abilities, paired with her down home southern charm, have received critical acclaim from some of the music industry’s most accomplished performers, and have enabled her to become one of the most successful, young vocalists in the Bluegrass genre.

The band features musicians on mandolin, fiddle, bass, banjo and guitar.

This performance is partially underwritten by a grant from the Robeson County Arts Council.

