LUMBERTON — One of the many hats I get to wear with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson Cunty Center, is serving as the pesticide coordinator for Robeson County. As such, I assist individuals with their licensing needs and provide continuing education in order for them to maintain their certification. There are two important announcements from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) for private applicators. This agency has the regulatory authority to administer and regulate pesticide licensing in North Carolina following both federal and state laws.

The first announcement is the deadline for obtaining all continuing education credit hours has been extended to December 20, 2024, for private applicators whose certification period originally ended on September 30, 2024. Due to impacts of recent storms across our state, the NCDA&CS decided to extend the deadline. Another training opportunity will be offered December 10, 2024, with Private Applicator V training from 10:00 a.m.– 12:00 p.m. followed by Minimizing Spray Drift at 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. for categories A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, T, X.

The other important announcement is the addition of a new “commodity fumigation” subcategory for private applicators. As of July 1, 2024, all commodity fumigants will require this new category to be purchased and used. An initial examination will be required to obtain and add the new category Z (CF) to an existing private pesticide certification. A 1-hour additional recertification class specific to commodity fumigation will be required every three years to maintain the category after initial certification. The commodity fumigation exam can be taken at any pesticide exam location or online. The exam cost is $10 and must be paid at the time of exam. Online exams have additional fees and computer requirements.

If you are not currently a certified private applicator, you must also pass a 50-question multiple choice state exam administered by NCDA&CS. This $10 certification is good for a three-year period and can be renewed if four hours of continuing education credits are earned by September 30 of the third year or by retaking the exam. Private applicators must be at least 16 years of age to take the exam.

The next local exam opportunity will be November 14 at the O.P. Owens Agriculture Center located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. Study manuals are available to purchase to assist with exam preparation. Individuals would need the “NC Pesticide Applicator Certification Core Manual” for a basic private applicator certification and the “Commodity Fumigation Manual” or “Soil Fumigation Manual” for the optional subcategories that can be added. Exams fees apply to all categories and only checks and money orders will be accepted for payment at the testing site. Testers will need to bring their own pencils and calculators (you cannot use your phone as a calculator) and government issued photo identification to the exam. Due to the limited seating capacity of exams, if you are registered for an exam and are unable to attend, you must notify the Pesticide Section at least 48 hours in advance or you will not be eligible to attend another exam for 60 days. All exams begin at 1:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted, with check-in beginning 30 minutes prior.

To register for exams or for more information on pesticide licensing, check out our information portal at https://pesticidesafety.ces.ncsu.edu/.

For more information, contact Mac Malloy, County Extension Director and Field Crop Agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, at (910) 671-3276, by E-mail at Mac_Malloy@ncsu.edu, or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.

