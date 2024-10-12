EDITOR’S NOTE: Send your Community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard at dkennard@robesonian.com.

Fly-In and Cruise-In, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct: 12: Lumberton Regional Airport presents a Fly-In and Cruise-In. Food trucks, vendors, entertainment, a performance by All Veterans Group Parachute Team, airplanes, classic cars and new school cars. Admission is free to the public. Find the airport at 163 Airport Blvd., Lumberton. Call 910-739-6480 for more information.

Robeson County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon, Oct. 12: Get fresh right-from-the-farm produce at the Robeson County Farmers Market! The market is open each Wednesday afternoon from 3-6 p.m., and each Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to noon. Vendors may leave the market when sold out. Food trucks are invited to join the farmers at the Wednesday afternoon markets. Support our farmers, buy locally grown produce, meats, eggs and more. Special events are planned during the season. Check the Lumberton Visitors Bureau Calendar often and the Robeson County Farmers Market Facebook link for the most current information on seasonal produce available.

Braves Football – UNCP, 1 p.m. Oct. 12: The Braves welcome the West Liberty Hilltoppers to campus for a football game. The campus is featuring “Education Day” at the game.

Karen’s Auction Company, 5 p.m. Oct. 12: Karen’s Auction Company begins the auction sale at 5:00pm. Viewing of the merchandise opens at 2:00pm. Sales include a wide range of items from antiques, household items, outdoor items and more.

Pumpkin Paint Party – Chick Fil-A, 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 15: The public is invited to paint a pumpkin at Chic-Fil-A on Roberts Avenue. Register for the Pumpkin Paint Party through Eventbrite by clicking on the Eventbrite link: https://www.lumberton-nc.com/venue/chick-fil-a-lumberton/.

Free Pub Run, 6 p.m., Oct. 15: Robeson Road Runners and Happenings on Elm invite you to join the free run. Food and beverages are for purchasing. Register by texting 910-734-0668. Assemble for the run at Happenings on Elm 305 N. Elm Street.

Color Theory Class – RAG, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 17: Join Kay Bradsher for a fun afternoon class! Learn to paint more vibrantly, construct more harmonious compositions, use color theory to design and decorate your home! You will experiment with what you learn and create your own one-of-a-kind artwork to take home. Contact the Robeson Art Guild for registration information, 910-816-7481.

Bark at the Moon, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 17: Bark at the Moon is a fundraising event to benefit the Robeson County Humane Society budget, used to care for local animals and the pet adoption process. Supplies are always welcomed.

Visiting Authors & Social – RCPL, 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 17: The Robeson County Public Library is hosting the first of the 2024-2025 Visiting Authors Series featuring Martha Dunlop, author of “The Starfolk Trilogy and Wild Shadow.” The event is open to the public. Meet the author and enjoy light refreshments.

Charly Lowry, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 17: Charly Lowry is performing at Your Pie Pizza, 5130 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton.

Farmers Festival – Fairmont, 6 p.m. Oct. 18: Join all the festivities in Fairmont at the Farmers Festival. On Friday, the Chamber of Commerce golf tournament, the kickoff for the festival with live music, all at Fairmont Golf Course. Saturday, the opening ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m. and the parade starts at 10 a.m. Carrie Everette, Miss North Carolina, is a special guest for the parade. During the afternoon on Saturday, enjoy music, shopping, the motorcycle/car show, farm equipment and lots of food.

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: 7-9:30 p.m. each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. There might be a dance or two?

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, at 3rd and Water streets. Please contact Marie at robesoncofarmersmkt@gmail.com for more information.