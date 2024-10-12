PET OF THE WEEK

Sugar is an unknown mix of breeds, born in May 2023. She is a very sweet and loving girl. She is a very calm puppy but definitely still loves to play. She gets along well with other dogs and children. We believe that she could do well with cats if properly introduced. She is medium sized with a cream, black and white coat. Shuga has not yet been spayed, but she is heart worm negative and up to date on all her scheduled vaccinations. For information on adopting Shuga, contact the Robeson County Humane Society at 910-738-8282.