Have a high school senior in your life? If they’re a Robeson County high school senior with a weighted GPA of 2.8 or above, they are eligible for the new NC College Connect program.

NC College Connect provides a simpler way for your high school seniors to apply to their local community college and participating UNC System universities, including: Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, University of North Carolina-Asheville, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Winston-Salem State University, Robeson Community College and all North Carolina Community Colleges in the System (all 58 colleges)

Students will be offered a simplified application process to their local community college.

How does it work?

Eligible students will be notified in October and directed to the NC College Connect application portal.

From there, students will see a complete list of institutions where they can claim their spot by completing a simplified application for each college or university.

These select North Carolina colleges and universities are holding spots for eligible students. A simple, streamlined process that gets students where they want to be.

There’s still time for all students to plan and apply for college. CFNC.org offers numerous resources to explore North Carolina colleges and financial aid options.

The pilot program removes the burden of a traditional college application process and admissions essay and creates a simplified way for qualifying North Carolina students to apply to college.