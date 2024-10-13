Almost 11 years ago, DeAndre “Papa” Ricketts, who was then a 16-year-old student, at Hoke County High School was shot and killed at a birthday party on Sunday morning, Oct. 13, 2013.

Papa was attending a birthday party in the 800 block of South Bethel Road in Raeford when gunfire erupted around 2 a.m.

Hoke County authorities said Ricketts, a Hoke County High School Junior, was shot and killed, and no one else was wounded.

“More than 100 young people were at the party and more than one weapon was fired,” Hoke county officials said.

Law enforcement had made previous attempts to talk to people at the party and track down other leads.

No arrests have been made and the murder investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with “any information,”that will lead to an arresting conviction, should contact Detective Gooselin with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at 910-875-5111 or email her at agooselin@hokesheriff.org. You may also leave anonymous information on ther Tip Line at 910-878-1100.