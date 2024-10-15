LUMBERTON – The RCC Foundation received its largest gift from the Julian T. Pierce Endowment recently – $28,000 – bringing the total amount received over a span of 11 years to $163,000. The money was raised during the 11th Annual Julian T. Pierce Memorial Art Dinner held earlier this year.

“We are deeply honored to accept this gift from the Julian T. Pierce Endowment,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “This gift is more than just money raised, it’s potential impact upon Robeson County, our students, and our community is life changing. And, the legacy that this donation represents is forever lasting and carries a powerful, meaningful message about the importance of education, freedom, and civil rights for all.”

The memorial dinner was started by Harvey Godwin, the former Lumbee Tribal Chairman and owner of Two Hawk Employment Services, as a way to “keep the vision” of Pierce and as a way to honor the man, whom many would attest had made such a difference in his community. Pierce was a lawyer and civil rights activists, fighting for civil liberties for all individuals. In 1988, Pierce ran for Superior Court Judge, a new judgeship created by the North Carolina General Assembly for Robeson County and Godwin served as his campaign manager.. In March of that year, just a few weeks before the election, Pierce was tragically killed in his home. Pierce won the election, posthumously, by more than 2000 votes.

“This is our 11th year with the Julian T. Pierce Art Dinner and we really appreciate the progress we have made,” Godwin said. “It is an honor to be able to do this and serve the future leaders of this county and local area who come through Robeson Community College and pay tribute to Julian.”

“Julian believed in equality for everyone and advocated for others so they could have access to resources they needed, whether that was education, legal assistance, or healthcare,” Lisa Hunt, the director of grants and sponsored programs stated. “He really believed in the power of education.”

Pierce had no idea the impact his life – and death – would make on future generations, as efforts by the community continue on to make this initiative grow more and more each year.

“A lasting legacy, that’s what Julian would have wanted,” stated Hunt. “This scholarship has helped countless people over the years, from all walks of life, and will continue to assist students and will continue to change the trajectory of lives for generations to come.”

“This was our largest event ever,” Godwin said. “We raised almost $100,000 this year and we hope to continue to make the event even bigger next year and raise even more money for scholarships… I believe it is what Julian would have loved to see, knowing that his life and legacy is continuing to help students achieve an education.”

In addition to Robeson Community College receiving $28,000, the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and North Carolina Central University, also received $28,000 from the fundraiser event. Pierce received his bachelor’s degree from UNCP and went on to earn his law degree from North Carolina Central University School of Law.

“We are forever grateful for this incredible donation from the Julian T. Pierce Memorial Endowment,” stated Dr. Stan Elliott, the interim director of the RCC Foundation. “The life and the legacy of Julian T. Pierce will forever live on through the endowment established in his honor at Robeson Community College and through the lives of students who receive the scholarship in his name.”