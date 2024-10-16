Breaking and entering

at county fairgrounds

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office released these photos in an effort to learn the identies of suspects in a breaking and entering incident at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public with identifying three suspects in a recent breaking-and-entering incident at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170. A statement released Tuesday and posted to social media by the Sheriff’s Office states, “Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.

“The Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts,” according to Tuesday’s statement. “This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.”