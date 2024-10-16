Five sectors dominate job market

The chart above represents the number of jobs supported by Robeson County employers by industry sector. The chart does not include industry detail with fewer than 10% of total jobs in the county, including Public Administration, 7%; Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services, 4%; Wholesale Trade, 3%; Construction, 3%; Transportation and Warehousing, 2%; Finance and Insurance, 2%; Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 2%; Other Services (except Public Administration), 1%; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting, 1%; Real Estate and Rental and Leasing, 1%; Utilities, 0.4%; Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation, 0.4%; Information, 0.4%; Management of Companies and Enterprises, 0.3%.

LUMBERTON — The latest data provided by the North Carolina Department of Commerce shows an increase in jobs in Health Care and Social Assistance in Robeson County.

However, the top five job sectors — Health Care, Manufacturing, Retail Trade, Educational Services and Tourism (Accommodation and Food Services) — have remained unchanged in the past few years.

The latest data provided by the Commerce Department is for the first quarter of 2024.

Of note is that jobs in the Retail Trade sector and the Accommodation and Food Services sector both declined over the fourth quarter of 2023.

An increase of Health Care jobs was evidence of a continuing robust industry in that sector. Combined with jobs in Education Services — which include jobs within the public schools, UNCP and Robeson Community College, illustrate the demand for higher learning – and higher paying jobs.

Both the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Robeson Community College have made big investments in preparing students to enter the Health Care sector.

At UNCP

The McKenzie-Elliott School of Nursing

“The McKenzie-Elliott School of Nursing is dedicated to carrying out the mission of the College of Health Sciences and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“As an integral academic unit of the University, the McKenzie-Elliott School of Nursing is committed to the tripartite roles of teaching, research, and community service that contribute to the cultural, intellectual, and social development of professional nurses in North Carolina and the nation.

“Students are provided the opportunity to obtain a multicultural education that is grounded in the arts, sciences and humanities; that is congruent with standards for professional nursing practice; and that prepares them for lifelong learning, professional development, and service to others.

“The primary purposes of the McKenzie-Elliott School of Nursing program are to (a) provide accessible, seamless, high-quality undergraduate and graduate nursing education to diverse student populations in order to create leaders in professional nursing practice, and (b) prepare graduates to provide high-quality, cost-effective professional nursing services, to improve health across the life span, for individuals, families, groups, and communities.”

RCC

Robeson Community College offers the following “Progams of Study:”

-Associate Degree Nursing

-Emergency Medical Services

-Medical Sonography

-Nurse Aide

-Nurse Aide II

-Practical Nursing

-Radiography

-Respiratory Therapy

-Surgical Technology

-Short-term Training Opportunities, which include training in Health Occupations including Emergency Medical Services and Nurse Aide.

Jobs in the Manufacturing sector remained in high demand illustrated by its number two position in the top five.

“Robeson County’s year-over-year unemployment rate nearly doubled going from 3.8% in August 2023 to 6.2% in August 2024 — the most recent period for which data is available. During that same time period, the labor force increased very slightly.

TOURISM

The Accommodation and Food Services job sector continues to grow in Robeson County, especially around Lumberton’s four Interstate 95 exits. And especially at the Exit 22 interchange, which funnels travelers to a dozen hotels – from discount overnight motels to extended stay hotels.

As this story was in the works, another multi-story hotel tucked between the Chick-fil-A and the Waffle House at the Exit 22 interchange was on its way up and getting close to an opening date within the next few weeks, and just across the dirt construction path, a Wawa gas station and convenience store was nearing completion as well.

While jobs in restaurants and hotels typically pay on the lower end of pay scale, the destinations draw more visitors to Robeson County’s other tourism offerings such as Lumber River State Park, Lumberton’s historic downtown, live music offerings, art galleries and more.

