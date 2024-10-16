LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College is inviting the community to the 2nd Annual Fall Festival at the RCC COMtech site. The COMtech site is at 124 Livermore Dr. in Pembroke, just a short drive from the main campus in Lumberton.

The fall festival event will take place on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include the following:

– Free Chair Massages from massage therapy students

– Free Haircuts from barber students

– Free Blood Pressure Checks from nurse aide I students

– Free Manicures from manicurist and nail technology students

– Free Workshops

– Food Trucks and Craft Vendors

– Flu Shot Clinic by Walgreens

– And, you can register for classes, too.

The FREE workshops will include a Holiday Wreath & Bow Making Workshop, Native American Craft, and Finacial Advising.

There will also be a Mini Cultural Presentation by the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. There are more than 20 vendors already registered for this event and organizers are expecting many more.