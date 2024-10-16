PEMBROKE – A block of Main Street in downtown Pembroke which was originally scheduled for Tuesday has been delayed.

“Due to unexpected issues with the contractor’s schedule, equipment and staffing, the closure date will be announced soon.,” an NCDOT spokesman said Tuesday.

A contractor revitalizing parts of the streetscape downtown needs to close Main Street between Second and Third streets. The detour will be Union Chapel Road, which parallels Main Street.

This short stretch of Main Street also functions as a parking lot with a sidewalk fronting several businesses. During the street closure, the sidewalk will remain open, but narrowed, so people wanting to access the businesses and Calvary Way Church should use caution.

The contractor is scheduled to reopen Main Street by Nov. 29, but inclement weather or unexpected utility or construction issues could cause a delay. At some point after Main Street reopens, the contractor will need to temporarily close the sidewalk for reconstruction. NCDOT and the town of Pembroke will announce those details later.

NCDOT is working closely with the town of Pembroke on this $8.5 million project, breaking ground in January of this year. The revitalization project will require other, short-term closures and detours downtown, which NCDOT and the Town of Pembroke will announce later.

The revitalization project is scheduled to be completed by late 2025.