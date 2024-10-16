RED SPRINGS — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a wanted suspect, according to a press statement issued Tuesday.

“Jaidon Lancaster, 24, of Red Springs is wanted for the felony offense of Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Lancaster is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170. A post to social media on Tuesday stated, “Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office stated that it does not issue or determine bond amounts. “This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts,” the statement read.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.