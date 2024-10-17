LUMBERTON — Two men have been identified and charged in a Breaking-and-Entering incident at the Robeson County Fairgrounds, according to a report from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Hammonds, 39, of Lumberton and Travis Conner, 38, of Rowland have been charged with six counts of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and felony conspiracy. Hammonds was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond. A third man, Brandon Conner, is wanted on six counts of Breaking and Entering, Larceny after breaking and entering and Felony Conspiracy. On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office made a request of the Robesonian and other media outlets to alert Robeson County residents to be alert and provide information about the crime.

“Cooperation from the public led investigators to these suspects,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Anytime we have video evidence and assistance from our citizens, it makes bringing criminals to justice much easier.” The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case, according to a news report from the Sheriff’s Office. “Anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of Brandon Conner is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170,” the report stated on Thursday.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” stated a post on the Sheriff’s Office social media account. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

Additionally, the Robeson County Sheriff’s reported that ”The Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.

