Windows of Time – Art Exhibition, noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 16: “Windows of Time,” an exhibition for two talented North Carolina artists, Nila Chamberlain and Sandy Stratil, is on display at the Red Springs ArtSpace. For the duration of the exhibition through Oct. 20, our hours are noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, also by appointment. text 910-240-2887.

Robeson Community College classes begin Oct.16: Second Mini Semester (Withdrawal Date, Dec. 9).

Color Theory Class – RAG, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 17: Join Kay Bradsher for a fun afternoon class! Learn to paint more vibrantly, construct more harmonious compositions, and use color theory to design and decorate your home! You will experiment with what you learn and create your own one-of-a-kind artwork to take home. Contact the Robeson Art Guild for registration information at 910-816-7481.

Bark at the Moon, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 17: Bark at the Moon is a fundraising event to benefit the Robeson County Humane Society budget, used to care for local animals and the pet adoption process. Supplies are always welcome.

Visiting Authors & Social – RCPL, 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 17: The Robeson County Public Library is hosting the first of the 2024-2025 Visiting Authors Series featuring Martha Dunlop, author of “The Starfolk Trilogy and Wild Shadow.” The event is open to the public. Meet the author and enjoy light refreshments.

Charly Lowry, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 17: Charly Lowry is performing at Your Pie Pizza, 5130 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton.

Music, Rhymes, and Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Oct. 17 and Monthly on the third Thursday: Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St., Lumberton. childrensrcpl@gmail.com.

Farmers Festival – Fairmont, 6 p.m. Oct. 18: Join all the festivities in Fairmont at the Farmers Festival. On Friday, the Chamber of Commerce golf tournament, the kickoff for the festival with live music, all at Fairmont Golf Course. Saturday, the opening ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m., and the parade starts at 10 a.m. Carrie Everette, Miss North Carolina, is a special guest for the parade. During the afternoon on Saturday, enjoy music, shopping, the motorcycle/car show, farm equipment and lots of food.

Border Belt Horseman’s Show – 9:00 a.m., Oct. 19: The Border Belt Horseman’s Association is sponsoring an Open Show! Follow the link on Facebook for more details.

Corn Maze & Pumpkin Fetchin’ – 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Oct. 19: Cukabury Farms is celebrating Fall with lots of activities and a car show. Go on a hayride, pet barnyard animals, take a picnic and enjoy the picnic area, browse the fall decorations for purchase and choose the perfect pumpkin for your Fall season. Admission is $7.00 per person with CASH ONLY.

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: 7-9:30 p.m. each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton, for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in-house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the Market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The Market is open each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jam the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two!

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, at 3rd and Water streets. Please contact Marie at robesoncofarmersmkt@gmail.com for more information.