Meet Hoss: Say hello to Hoss. He is a beautiful black and white 4-month-old puppy with a matching shiny personality. He loves to play and be a typical puppy. Hoss has a very outgoing demeanor and has a lot of energy.

Hoss has had his first and second set of shots, dewormed and is parvo neg. He has a clean bill of health from our vet, and is ready for his fur-ever home. Hoss can be seen by calling the Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of NC Inc. 910-740-6843