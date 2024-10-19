Holiday classics and a showcase of UNCP talent

The UNCP “Holiday Extravaganza” returns at 8 p.m. on Dec. 5. This show includes the talents of UNCP faculty and staff.

PEMBROKE — The Univerity of North Carolina at Pembroke released its holiday lineup on Wednesday. Here is a quick look at the shows you don’t to miss.

Tim Shropshire: at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25: Tickets range from $12 to $20 (plus tax & fees). Tickets for children are $5.

Tim Shropshire is the family man everyone has grown to love. He has appeared at venues around the country, including The Comedy Zone and he has been viewed more than 50 million times on social media!.

“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer is Coming To Town”

It’s not too early to plan for the holidays. Tickets are on sale now for Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, coming to GPAC at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18

The beloved animated TV classic comes to life on the big stage with all of your favorite characters – Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble The Abominable Snow Monster, and Yukon Cornelius. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer teaches a very simple lesson: what makes us different, makes us special! Call about group pricing!

Holiday Extravaganza The UNCP Holiday Extravaganza Returns at 8 p.m. on Dec. 5. The Holiday Extravaganza showcases university music faculty, staff, and students, performing popular holiday classics. This family-friendly event also features a fun sing-along of Christmas carols. Proceeds from the concert supplements music scholarships. For group pricing, call the GPAC Box Office at 910-521-6361.

Free School Matinees

Lumbee Tribe Cultural Showcase Free Matinee: 10 a.m. and noon on Nov. 7

Limited seats are still available.

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and Givens Performing Arts Center. This event is for all ages, but targeted to K-12 students. To make group or school reservations, call 910.521.6361 or e-mail gpac@uncp.edu.

“The Winter’s Tale” The UNCP University Theater presents William Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” for a free matinee for schools at 11 a.m. on Nov. 15. The event is open to the public, but seats should be reserved by calling 910-521-6361 or e-mail gpac@uncp.edu.

Enhance the experience with a pre-show dinner

GPAC offers a pre-show dinner for its performances. Act 1 dinners are delicious, chef-prepared meals. Visit the webpage and view the menus for upcoming dinners and ticket information. Purchase online at uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.