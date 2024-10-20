The tastes and sounds of Homecoming are an annual event during the tailgating event on Saturday.

PEMBROKE, NC—New homecoming banners can be seen across campus as The University of North Carolina at Pembroke gears up to welcome thousands back to campus for reunions, a parade, special events, and other time-honored traditions.

BraveNation Homecoming 2024 kicks off Sunday with a Homecoming Countdown event at the English Jones main gymnasium. The festivities will continue for Braves of all ages throughout the week, culminating with tailgating, a showdown on the gridiron against the Yellow Jackets of West Virginia State and a step show on Saturday, October 26.

“We are thrilled to welcome our BraveNation family back to campus for Homecoming 2024!” said Dr. Rebekah Lowry, director of Alumni Affairs and Homecoming Committee co-chair.

“This year’s celebration will be bigger and better than ever, with events designed to engage our alumni community,” Lowry said. “Whether you are reconnecting with old friends or making new memories, we invite all alumni to join us for a week full of tradition, fun and all things UNCP. Homecoming is the best time of the year, and we look forward to celebrating with you!”

The annual homecoming parade, featuring a procession of local bands, student organization floats, and more, will begin in downtown Pembroke and proceed through the heart of campus at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Parade participants and the community are encouraged to express their creativity in interpreting this year’s theme, “Black and Gold Float on Forever.”

This year, members of the class of 1974 will hold their reunion on October 25 at the Chancellor’s Residence, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings and First Lady Rebecca Cummings will host a luncheon as classmates reconnect and reminisce about their college days.

Later in the evening, the 56th annual Alumni Awards and Hall of Fame ceremony will recognize distinguished alumni who have demonstrated exceptional athletic achievements and dedication to the university. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the University Center Annex.

Also on Friday, comedian Tim Shropshire will bring his hilarious stand-up act to the Givens Performing Arts Center (GPAC) stage at 7:30 p.m. After the show, connect with friends and fellow alums at the Alumni After Party at Wing Company in Pembroke. The fun begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person.

Come dressed in black and gold to represent your alma mater on Saturday as we cheer on the Braves at the annual football tailgate event in Lots 14 and 24, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. The annual homecoming step show presented by the National Pan Hellenic Council will be held at GPAC. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. The event is being hosted by UNCP’s very own Lamar Courmon and DJ Mud.

A complete list of the official BraveNation Homecoming events can be found here.